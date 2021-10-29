 Skip to main content

Amazon Discloses 20% Stake In EV Firm Rivian
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2021 12:18pm   Comments
Amazon Discloses 20% Stake In EV Firm Rivian
  • E-commerce juggernaut Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZNdisclosed a 20% stake in electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian Automotive Inc, with a carrying value of $3.8 billion, up from $2.7 billion in 2020 end.
  • Rivian just placed an order for 100,000 battery-powered delivery vans.
  • Rivian previously disclosed Amazon's over $1.3 billion investment in the automaker and held almost 150 million shares of preferred stock. However, Rivian redacted Amazon's voting power as a percentage.
  • Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) has invested over $820 million in Rivian and owns over 5%. 
  • Amazon shares are trading lower as analysts reduced their price targets following disappointing Q3 results and Q4 outlook.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 2.95% at $3,345 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Best of Benzinga

