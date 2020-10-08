A First Look At Amazon's Rivian-Made Electric Delivery Van

Back in 2019, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) unveiled its long-term plan to reduce carbon emissions. The company aims to be carbon neutral by 2040, and part of that plan involves electric delivery vehicles.

Now, Amazon shared a blog post with footage of delivery driver reactions to the new vehicle. There are also pictures showing the futuristic interior, which should help drivers more efficiently complete their route.

Amazon has delivered 100,000 of the electric vans from EV startup Rivian.

Benzinga's Take: Changing delivery vans to electric will be key in reducing carbon emissions. These vehicles engage in inefficient stop and go driving. This makes gas-powered efficiency extremely low, while also using the brakes often.

An electric vehicle will be much more efficient at this task, which will not only reduce emissions, but can save Amazon a large amount of money when it comes to maintenance costs.

