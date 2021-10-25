 Skip to main content

Thinking About Buying Stock In Bank Of America, Snap, Micron Or Beyond Meat?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2021 11:13am   Comments
Thinking About Buying Stock In Bank Of America, Snap, Micron Or Beyond Meat?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo maintained Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) with an Overweight and raised the price target from $55 to $60.

Bank of America is trading lower by 0.3% at $47.42.

Rosenblatt analyst Mark Zgutowicz maintained Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) with a Buy and lowered the price target from $100 to $85.

Snap is trading higher by 0.4% at $55.34.

Bernstein analyst Mark Li initiated coverage on Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) with an Underperform rating and announced a price target of $58.

Micron is trading higher by 2.6% at $69.29.

Barclays analyst Benjamin Theurer maintained Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) with an Underweight and lowered the price target from $90 to $80.

Citigroup analyst Wendy Nicholson maintained Beyond Meat with a Buy and lowered the price target from $165 to $122.

Beyond Meat is trading lower by 2.8% at $93.13.

