This Personal Finance Company Has A Better Three-Month Return Than AMC, FuelCell And Palantir

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is known for helping consumers get their money in order, and over the past three months, the stock has only helped.

In fact, SoFi stock’s three-month return has outperformed a number of the world’s most popular retail investor stocks: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR), FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) and Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD).

SoFi is a San Francisco-based financial services company founded in 2011. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, SoFi has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services and financial planning.

SoFi intends to be a one-stop-shop for its client's finances and operates solely through its mobile app and website. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, SoFi also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking.

Here's how the returns break down from July 2021 to the present:

Palantir is up from $21.37 to $24.05 for a return of 12.54%

is up from $21.37 to $24.05 for a return of 12.54% AMC is up from $34.96 to $40.15 for a return of 14.85%

is up from $34.96 to $40.15 for a return of 14.85% FuelCell is up from $6.55 to $7.85 for a return of 19.85%

is up from $6.55 to $7.85 for a return of 19.85% Naked Brand is up from $0.51 to $0.67 for a return of 31.37%

is up from $0.51 to $0.67 for a return of 31.37% And finally, SoFi is up from $15.30 to $20.70 for a return of 35.29%

Image by sallyjermain