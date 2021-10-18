 Skip to main content

EXCLUSIVE: Astrea Acquisition M&A Partner HotelPlanner To Launch Alexa-Enabled Booking Feature
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2021 8:40am   Comments
EXCLUSIVE: Astrea Acquisition M&A Partner HotelPlanner To Launch Alexa-Enabled Booking Feature

HotelPlanner, an artificial intelligence-powered travel technology platform provider, has announced the launch of its new Alexa-enabled hotel booking feature.

The feature immediately connects customers to the ‘Hotel Planner’ agent to book a discounted hotel stay. Once a customer tells Alexa their travel details, the service immediately connects the customer to a live Hotel Planner as a priority call, which bypasses the call queue. 

The Hotel Planner can then typically offer a discounted rate before completing the booking. The new booking feature is free of charge. 

In August 2021, HotelPlanner entered an agreement providing a three-way merger with Astrea Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: ASAX), a special purpose acquisition company, and Reservations.com. 

The merger contemplates HotelPlanner becoming a publicly listed company on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “HOTP.” 

Price Action: ASAX shares closed at $9.89 on Friday.

Photo by hamburgfinn from Pixabay

