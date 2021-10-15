 Skip to main content

This Legacy Automaker Has A Better One-Year Return Than GM, Tesla, Nio And Plug Power
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2021 12:16pm   Comments
This Legacy Automaker Has A Better One-Year Return Than GM, Tesla, Nio And Plug Power

Investors who added Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock to their portfolios one year ago know the meaning of “Built Ford Tough.”

Since October 2020, Ford stock’s one-year return has outperformed a number of the world’s most popular automobile, electric vehicle and clean energy stocks: General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) and Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG).

Ford manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. The company has about 14% market share in the U.S. and about 7% share in Europe. 

Ford’s sales in North America and Europe made up 69% and 19.5% of 2020 auto revenue, respectively. Ford has about 186,000 employees, including about 58,000 UAW employees, and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

Here's how the returns break down from October 2020 to the present: 

  • Nio is up from $28.07 to $37.82 for a return of 34.73%
  • GM is up from $32.59 to $58.42 for a return of 79.26%
  • Tesla is up from $448.88 to $830.00 for a return of 84.91%
  • Plug Power is up from $17.03 to $32.29 for a return of 89.61%
  • And finally, Ford is up from $7.62 to $15.96 for a return of 109.51%

Photo: Denys Nevozhai via Unsplash

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: automobiles electric vehicles EVs FordNews Top Stories Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

