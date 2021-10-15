 Skip to main content

Elon Musk On Valuations Of Tesla Rivals Lucid And Rivian Says 'These Are Strange Days'
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 15, 2021 4:02am   Comments
Elon Musk On Valuations Of Tesla Rivals Lucid And Rivian Says 'These Are Strange Days'

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Thursday took a shot at the valuations of rivals Rivian Automotive Inc. and Lucid Air Inc (NASDAQ: LCID).

What Happened: Musk was responding to a tweet that compared the delivery numbers and the valuations of Tesla when it went public to those of the two rivals.

Lucid is a pre-production electric vehicle maker that went public in July in a SPAC with Michael Klein’s Churchill Capital Corp IV at a valuation of $33 billion. 

Rivian, which is backed by Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F), is said to be eyeing raising $80 billion in the IPO. The electric vehicle startup in September started rolling out its highly anticipated R1T plug-in pickup.

Tesla had delivered 1,400 electric cars when it went public in June 2010 at a valuation of $1.7 billion, the tweet noted. Tesla’s current market cap is at around $803 billion.

Musk said "these are strange days" as companies that have not shipped any cars are able to secure valuations in billions of dollars. 

See Also: Ford Exits Rivian Board Ahead Of EV Startup's IPO

Why It Matters: This is not the first time Musk has made a comment on Rivian’s expected valuation. In August, Musk said Rivian should have delivered at least one vehicle per billion of its valuation before its IPO. 

The electric vehicle makers have scored valuations near to legacy rivals like Ford, which has a valuation of about $61 billion, and General Motors Co’s (NYSE: GM), which has a valuation above $80 billion, while having made a fraction of the sales on optimism surrounding the roles electric vehicles would play in the future of mobility.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 0.89% higher at $818.32 on Thursday.

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

Photo: Courtesy of Nvidia Corp. via Flickr

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVs Rivian

