Ford Exits Rivian Board Ahead Of EV Startup's IPO
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 14, 2021 1:34am   Comments
Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) has vacated its seat on the board of electric vehicle startup Rivian Automotive Inc ahead of the latter's initial public offering, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

What Happened: Ford Vice President of Corporate Development Doug Power vacated the seat on the startup’s board last month, as per Bloomberg.

Rivian is backed by Ford and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and is said to be eyeing raising $80 billion in the IPO. 

The seat had earlier been held by Alexandra Ford English, the great-great-granddaughter of founder Henry Ford. English left Rivian in May after being named a director on the legacy automaker's board. 

Ford would not have a presence on Rivian’s board as the startup goes public, the legacy automaker said, adding Rivian remains a strategic investment for the company, as per the report.

Why It Matters: Both Ford and Amazon are heavily invested in the electric vehicle startup. Ford owns a little more than 5% stake in Rivian at an investment of over $820 million. Amazon owns about 5% shares as well.

Rivian has filed for an initial public offering to list on the Nasdaq. The electric vehicle startup in September started rolling out its highly anticipated R1T plug-in pickup, beating Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) and Ford, which are yet to start commercially producing an electric pickup truck.

Price Action: Ford shares closed 0.83% lower at $15.51 a share on Wednesday.

Photo: Courtesy of Rivian

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

