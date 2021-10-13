 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Alibaba And Other Stocks Are Unexpectedly Not Trading In Hong Kong Today

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 13, 2021 1:13am   Comments
Share:
Why Alibaba And Other Stocks Are Unexpectedly Not Trading In Hong Kong Today

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) and other major Chinese companies listed in the U.S. including JD.Com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD), Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU), Tencent Holdings Inc. (OTC: TCEHY), Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) and Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV), are not trading in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

What Happened: Trading in Hong Kong’s stock market was canceled for the entire day on Wednesday after heavy rain and gusty winds from typhoon Kompasu lashed the city.

See Also: How To Buy Xpeng Motors (XPEV) Stock

Typhoon Alert: The Hong Kong Observatory issued an alert that Storm Signal No. 8, the third-highest on its scale, will remain in force up to 4 p.m. local time on Wednesday.

According to the Hong Kong stock exchange rules, trading sessions for the entire day will be canceled if the storm alert continues after 12 p.m. This includes after-hours trading.

Holiday: The market will also remain closed on Thursday for the Chung Yeung Festival holiday.

Read Next: Chinese AI Research and Business is Booming, but America is Still King

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

Is Alibaba's Stock Rally Losing Steam? The Sell-Side Doesn't Think So
Alibaba Founder Seen Amid Activities In Hong Kong After One Year
Winners and Losers of Rising Energy Prices
More Trouble Brews For Alibaba, Tencent As China Ramps Up Anti-Monopoly Bureau
Alibaba, GameStop, Tesla See High WallStreetBets Interest And This Stock Tops The Chart Today
Alibaba, JD And Nio Rival Li Auto Fall In Hong Kong On Inflation, Regulatory Worries
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: big tech ChinaNews Emerging Markets Global Markets Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com