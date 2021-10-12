 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Big Data Analytics Stock Has A Better One-Year Return Than Disney, Apple, Tesla And Microsoft
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2021 11:48am   Comments
Share:
This Big Data Analytics Stock Has A Better One-Year Return Than Disney, Apple, Tesla And Microsoft

Palantir Technologies Inc’s (NYSE: PLTR) software platforms augment human intelligence, and over the past year, investors' portfolios.

Since October 2020, Palantir’s stock’s 1-year return has outperformed a number of the world’s most popular media and tech companies: Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT).

Palantir builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the U.S. to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company is best known for two software platforms: Gotham and Foundry.

Palantir Gotham is for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, enabling users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants. 

Palantir Foundry meanwhile transforms the ways organizations operate by creating a central operating system for their data, allowing individual users to integrate and analyze the data they need in one place. 

Here's how the returns break down from October to the present: 

  • Apple is up from $124.40 to $142.81 for a return of 14.80%
  • Disney is up from $124.97 to $173.52 for a return of 38.85%
  • Tesla is up from $442.30 to $791.94 for a return of 79.05%
  • Microsoft is up from $221.40 to $294.23 for a return of 32.90%
  • And finally, Palantir is up from $9.89 a share to $23.53 for a return of 137.92%

Image by nastya_gepp

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PLTR)

GameStop Emerges As Top WallStreetBets Interest Heading Into New Week — AMD, Palantir And These Are Other Top Trends
Palantir-Backed EV Maker Faraday Future Dubbed The 'New EV Scam In Town' By Short Seller: What You Need To Know
Palantir, Tilray, Affirm See High WallStreetBets Interest But This Stock Tops The Charts Today
EXCLUSIVE: How GM, Microsoft, Palantir-Backed Wejo Is Scaling Its Connected Vehicles, Marketplaces
Tracking Palantir Technologies's Smart Money Trades
What's Going On With SmileDirectClub's Stock Today?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Apple Microsoft softwareNews Top Stories Movers Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com