This Big Data Analytics Stock Has A Better One-Year Return Than Disney, Apple, Tesla And Microsoft

Palantir Technologies Inc’s (NYSE: PLTR) software platforms augment human intelligence, and over the past year, investors' portfolios.

Since October 2020, Palantir’s stock’s 1-year return has outperformed a number of the world’s most popular media and tech companies: Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT).

Palantir builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the U.S. to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company is best known for two software platforms: Gotham and Foundry.

Palantir Gotham is for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, enabling users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants.

Palantir Foundry meanwhile transforms the ways organizations operate by creating a central operating system for their data, allowing individual users to integrate and analyze the data they need in one place.

Here's how the returns break down from October to the present:

Apple is up from $124.40 to $142.81 for a return of 14.80%

Disney is up from $124.97 to $173.52 for a return of 38.85%

Tesla is up from $442.30 to $791.94 for a return of 79.05%

Microsoft is up from $221.40 to $294.23 for a return of 32.90%

And finally, Palantir is up from $9.89 a share to $23.53 for a return of 137.92%

Image by nastya_gepp