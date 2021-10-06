 Skip to main content

Benzinga Announces The 8 'Rising Star' Companies Being Featured On Its Next 'All Access' Show
Spencer Israel , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 9:46am   Comments
Benzinga is thrilled to announce the guest lineup for our next All Access show, set to air Thursday, October 7 at 9:00 am ET. 

Thursday's Guest Lineup

The theme of Thursday's All Access is Rising Stars. We're focusing on small-cap growth stocks that are rising stars in their industries and have clear upcoming catalysts. Here's the guest lineup:

Leonard Mazur, Chairman of the Board - Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CTXR) Website

Citius Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products, with a pipeline of anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, oncology, stem cell therapy and unique prescription products.

Mark Frohnmayer, Founder & President - Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV) Website

Arcimoto is an electric vehicle company headquartered in Eugene, Oregon that manufactures and sells the Fun Utility Vehicle, or FUV, a tandem two-seat, three-wheeled electric vehicle. They also sell van-variations on the design "Rapid Responder" for emergency services, and "Deliverator" for last-mile deliveries.

Dr. Adam Kaplin, M.D., Ph.D., CSO - MyMD (NASDAQ: MYMD) Website

MyMD Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to extending healthy lifespan. Currently, we are developing and commercializing two therapeutic platforms based on well-defined therapeutic targets, MYMD-1 and Supera-CBD.

Waqaas Al-Siddiq, Ph.D., CEO & Founder - Biotricity (NASDAQ: BTCY) Website

Biotricity is a modern medical technology company focused on delivering innovative, remote biometric monitoring solutions to the medical and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions and ​lifestyle improvement

Tom Smith, CEO, President & Director - Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ: WRAP) Website

Wrap Technologies Inc is a security technology company. It is focused on delivering innovative solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The company's product BolaWrap 100 is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of approximately 10-25 feet. Its product offerings comprise BolaWrap Remote Restraint Device, Wrap Reality, and Wrap Armor.

James Mish, CEO 22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ: XXIIWebsite

22nd Century Group is a leading plant biotechnology company focused on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and the level of cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing and modern plant breeding.

Doug Croxall, CEOCrown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) Website

Crown Electrokinetics (Nasdaq: CRKN) is a smart glass technology company and the creator of DynamicTint - We Make Your Glass Smarter™. Originally invented by Hewlett-Packard, our technology allows any glass surface to transition between clear and dark in seconds.

Rory Cutaia, CEO, Founder, & Chairman - Verb Technology Company (NASDAQ: VERB) Website

Verb Technology Co Inc is a Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, applications platform developer. The SaaS platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and comprises a suite of easy-to-use sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Available in over 60 countries, over 48 languages, and in mobile and desktop versions, it includes verbCRM a Customer Relationship Management; verbLIVE an Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar; verbTEAMS a self on-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and Salesforce synchronization for small businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN a learning management system, and verbMAIL an interactive video mail solution integrated seamlessly into Microsoft outlook.

What Is Benzinga All Access 

Benzinga All Access is a first-of-its-kind show: part interview, part investor presentation. On All Access, Benzinga partners with companies to bring you in-depth one-on-one conversations with executives across a wide range of industries and asset classes. From emerging biotechs, to alternative real estate investment platforms, to everything in between, guests on All Access have one thing in common: they want to tell their story to investors. 

The point of All Access is not to tell you whether a particular stock or investment is a good buy. We go beyond that, into the story of the company, the people behind it, and the sandbox they play in. 

Watch the full show below!

