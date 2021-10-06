 Skip to main content

Morgan Stanley Cuts Intel's Price Target By 4%, But Still Sees Long-Term Upside
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 10:19am   Comments
Morgan Stanley Cuts Intel's Price Target By 4%, But Still Sees Long-Term Upside
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore lowered the price target on Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) to $67 from $70, implying a 24.19% upside. 
  • After the firm's IT hardware team, led by Katy Huberty, downgraded their industry view to Cautious, Moore said he is anticipating more significant headwinds, particularly in PCs. He is cutting his estimates for Intel's PC revenues. 
  • However, he remains "convicted that there is a longer-term turnaround underway" at the company, which leads him to keep an Overweight rating on Intel shares.
  • Price Action: INTC shares traded lower by 0.99% at $53.41 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for INTC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Jul 2021BarclaysMaintainsUnderweight
Jul 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for INTC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

