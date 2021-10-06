This Camera Company Has A Better One-Year Return Than Facebook, Apple, Starbucks, Nio And Plug Power

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) cameras and accessories help capture life’s actionable moments, and over the past year marked returns for investors.

Since October 2020, GoPro stock’s one-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular tech, consumer discretionary and clean energy companies: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX), Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) and Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG).

GoPro develops and sells cameras, drones and mountable and wearable accessories in the U.S and internationally. The company also provides mobile, desktop and web applications that supply media workflow for archiving, editing, multi-clip story creation and sharing content on the fly.

GoPro markets and sells its products through retailers and distributors, as well as through its website. The company was formerly known as Woodman Labs and changed its name to GoPro in February 2014.

GoPro was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Here's how the returns break down from October 2020 to present:

Apple is up from $113.16 to $141.11 for a return of 24.70%

Starbucks is up from $87.01 to $110.85 for a return of 27.40%

Facebook is up from $258.66 to $332.96 for a return of 28.72%

Plug Power is up from $16.23 to $24.37 for a return of 50.15%

Nio is up from $20.67 to $33.87 for a return of 63.86%

And finally, GoPro is up from $4.96 a share to $9.15 for a return of 84.48%

Image by SplitShire from Pixabay