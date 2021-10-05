If You Invested $1000 In Netflix When 'Sex Education' First Released, Here's How Much You Would Have Now

Netflix Inc's (NASDAQ: NFLX) subscriber base stood at over 209 million as of the end of the second quarter. A large part of this growth for the company has been driven by the company's set of in-house shows, the Netflix Originals, with British teen comedy-drama Sex Education being one of its most popular offerings. So, how much would you have made had you purchased $1000 of Netflix stock when the show first aired?

The Show: The series primarily focuses on the life of fictional character Otis Milburn and his friends as they navigate through life and various high jinx during their time at Moordale Secondary School.

The show first aired on Jan. 11, 2019, with Netflix's share price opening at $330.96, with a $1000 investment buying you about three shares.

The Investment: Netflix's share price stands at $603.35, as of Monday's close, meaning that each of those three shares would have fetched you a return of 82.37% per share with your initial outlay of $1000 now currently standing at $1823.

The Los Gatos-based company had one of its best years ever in 2020, driven largely by the enforced lockdowns stemming from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic but there have been concerns over the slump in subscriber growth facing the company.

Netflix reported losing 430,000 subscribers in the United States and Canada in the second quarter, this year. The company added 1.54 million paid subscribers in the quarter overall globally, up 8.4% year-over-year.

The company is scheduled to have its earnings call in two weeks' time for a quarter where it saw high interest surrounding Sex Education's third season and South Korean thriller Squid Games.

