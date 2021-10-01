Tom Brady Returns To New England For Sunday Night Football: Best Betting Odds And Promotions

One of the most beloved athletes in New England returns in a highly anticipated matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots for Sunday Night Football.

What Happened: Tom Brady and the Buccaneers travel to Gillette Stadium for a Week 4 matchup on NBC, owned by Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA).

The game will be widely watched and attended as it sees Brady, who won six Super Bowl championships as a Patriot, play his former team for the first time. (Brady was the quarterback of the Buccaneers when the team won the Super Bowl in 2021.)

The match also has historical NFL significance with Brady only 68 yards away from the NFL record for passing yards, currently held by former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees at 80,358 yards.

Ticket demand for the game is setting non-championship game records according to Vivid Seats, a company that recently announced a SPAC merger with Horizon Acquisition Corp (NYSE: HZAC) to go public.

Ticket prices are $1,101 according to Vivid Seats. This would be among the highest prices ever paid in the Boston area, topped only by Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals in 2019, which was $1,887 per ticket.

At $1,101, tickets will be the sixth most expensive Patriots game ever, topped only by five previous Super Bowl games.

Returning Matchups: There is a history of athletes playing against their former teams in their careers. Vivid Seats reports the highest priced ticket for a return game was Kevin Durant’s first matchup in Oklahoma City as a member of the NBA's Golden State Warriors with tickets selling for $320.

In the NFL, the most expensive return ticket was quarterback Peyton Manning as a Denver Bronco against his former Indianapolis Colts at $267 per ticket.

Several high-profile athletes have posted strong stats in their return games.

Brees posted 339 yards and three touchdowns in a win for the New Orleans Saints against his former team, the San Diego Chargers.

Brett Favre posted 271 passing yards and three touchdowns in a win for the Minnesota Vikings over the Green Bay Packers.

Manning had 386 passing yards and three touchdowns but lost as a Denver Bronco against the Colts.

Betting Odds: The Buccaneers are favored in the matchup with a spread of -7 on Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG). The over/under on the match is posted at 49 points.

Brady’s passing yards are listed at 304.5 for the over/under. Over 2.5 touchdowns thrown by Brady is at +125.

Betting Promotions: Given the hype around the game and the continuation of sports betting companies trying to lure in new customers, many are offering promotions around the Sunday Night Football matchup.

DraftKings is offering new users the ability to bet $10 and win $200 if Brady completes a pass.

New users with FanDuel, a unit of Flutter Entertainment (OTC: PDYPY), can wager $5 at 25/1 odds to win $125 if a touchdown is scored in the game.

Users who are already on sports betting platforms will also see a handful of boosted odds around the Brady-led Sunday Night Football matchup.

PointsBet is offering a bet of $20 to win $205 if Brady throws over 68 yards. Other PointBet betting options include:

• Boosted odds on the Buccaneers to score 12 or more points (Brady’s jersey number) to +160.

• Twenty-two completions by Brady (22 seasons) is boosted to -200.

• Brady getting 12 or more rushing yards pays +1200.

• Completing passes to 7 or more receivers (7 Super Bowl rings) pays -300.

• The longest completion by Brady of 44 yards or more (Brady’s age) pays +130.

• Brady breaking the passing yards record in the first quarter (68 yards) pays -221.

PointsBet is also boosting odds on several Rob Gronkowski prop bets, given their history together as members of the Patriots and Buccaneers. The first completion to Gronkowski pays +1350 and a touchdown from Brady to Gronkowski at +110.

Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR) is offering a prop bet of Brady to throw 2.5 touchdowns, pass for more than 299.5 yards and the Buccaneers to win at +275.

Prediction: The past history of NFL quarterbacks shows many of them posting strong stats and wins when playing against their former teams.

Many bettors are backing Brady and think there is a strong chance that the Patriots don’t stand a chance of winning.

Many of the sports betting platforms are offering great promotions and boosted odds on Brady’s stats that could generate strong returns.

The prediction is the Buccaneers win 34-20 and Brady has 325 yards and three touchdowns.

Photo: All-Pro Reels via Flickr