 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Genius Sports Expands Data Agreement With Entain and BetMGM
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 1:19pm   Comments
Share:
Genius Sports Expands Data Agreement With Entain and BetMGM
  • Genius Sports Ltd (NYSE: GENIhas expanded its existing agreement with Entain PLC (OTC: GMVHF) (OTC: GMVHY) and BetMGM.
  • BetMGM is a sports betting and iGaming operator jointly owned by Entain and MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM).
  • The new agreement provides Entain and BetMGM with a complete NFL offering, including official data feeds, sportsbook content, and fan engagement solutions.
  • Genius Sports will provide BetMGM, and other Entain brands access to the NFL's official play-by-play statistics and proprietary Next Gen Stats (NGS) data.
  • Price Action: GENI shares are trading higher by 3.85% at $17.8 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GENI)

Cathie Wood Piles Up Another $40M Shares In Draftkings Amid Talks Of $22B Entain Acquisition; These Are Other Key Trades From Wednesday
Genius Sports Signs Data, Trading Partnership With Golden Nugget Online Gaming
Sportradar IPO Preview: The Thing Behind The Thing For Sports Betting
Genius Sports Shares Pop On Barstool Sportsbook Partnership
Clover Health, GameStop, AMC, Tesla, Genius Sports And More: Stocks Buzzing On WallStreetBets Today
Genius Sports Tightens Guidance, Signs More NFL Data Partners: What Investors Should Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Sports Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com