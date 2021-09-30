Genius Sports Expands Data Agreement With Entain and BetMGM
- Genius Sports Ltd (NYSE: GENI) has expanded its existing agreement with Entain PLC (OTC: GMVHF) (OTC: GMVHY) and BetMGM.
- BetMGM is a sports betting and iGaming operator jointly owned by Entain and MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM).
- The new agreement provides Entain and BetMGM with a complete NFL offering, including official data feeds, sportsbook content, and fan engagement solutions.
- Genius Sports will provide BetMGM, and other Entain brands access to the NFL's official play-by-play statistics and proprietary Next Gen Stats (NGS) data.
- Price Action: GENI shares are trading higher by 3.85% at $17.8 on the last check Thursday.
