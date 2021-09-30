Conformis Posts Clinical Study Data For Its Knee Implants
- Conformis Inc (NASDAQ: CFMS) announced results of a published retrospective study of procedures using Conformis' patient-specific iTotal CR (cruciate-retaining) knee replacement implant.
- Data showed that implant survivorship was 98.5% with 8 revisions (representing 1.5% of the 540 implants reviewed) at a mean follow-up of 2.8 years.
- 89% of the patients reported being either satisfied or highly satisfied.
- The researchers reviewed patient records and conducted patient report outcome surveys of 540 knees in 433 patients who underwent personalized total knee arthroplasty.
- Price Action: CFMS stock is up 1.55% at $1.31 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
