Investors React To Conformis' Annual Sales Guidance Update
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 3:43pm   Comments
Investors React To Conformis' Annual Sales Guidance Update
  • Conformis Inc (NASDAQ: CFMS) stock is down after the Q3 revenue update ahead of the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit. 
  • Related Link: Conformis Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates On Higher Volumes And Royalties, License Revenue.
  • The Company has experienced higher than expected levels of deferred and rescheduled knee and hip procedures due to the surge in COVID-19 cases associated with the Delta variant. 
  • Conformis now expects product revenue Q3 sales of $13.7 million to $14.3 million (versus consensus of $16.23 million), lower than prior guidance of $15.5 million - $16.5 million.
  • Price Action: CFMS stock is down 10% at $1.53 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

