Investors React To Conformis' Annual Sales Guidance Update
- Conformis Inc (NASDAQ: CFMS) stock is down after the Q3 revenue update ahead of the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit.
- The Company has experienced higher than expected levels of deferred and rescheduled knee and hip procedures due to the surge in COVID-19 cases associated with the Delta variant.
- Conformis now expects product revenue Q3 sales of $13.7 million to $14.3 million (versus consensus of $16.23 million), lower than prior guidance of $15.5 million - $16.5 million.
- Price Action: CFMS stock is down 10% at $1.53 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
