 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tigress Financial Sees 36% Upside In Apple - Read Why
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 12:47pm   Comments
Share:
Tigress Financial Sees 36% Upside In Apple - Read Why
  • Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth has raised the price target on Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) to $198 from $182, implying a 36.1% upside, and reiterated a Strong Buy. 
  • Feinseth saw a potential return of over 36% from current levels in the next 12 months. 
  • Strong product demand, new product introductions, and accelerating Services revenue will continue to drive "significant" revenue and economic profit growth, Feinseth noted. 
  • Feinseth believed Apple continued to innovate with ongoing new product introductions, "adding significant value to its products by giving consumers more power and functionality."
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 1.46% at $145.51 on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for AAPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2021Tigress FinancialMaintainsStrong Buy
Sep 2021Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight
Sep 2021Wolfe ResearchUpgradesUnderperformPeer Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Facebook Admits Underreporting Ad Performance Citing Apple's Privacy Update
After Today's Fed Meeting, Investors Are Stuck With Contradictory Reports On Evergrande And The Debt Ceiling
Robinhood Is Making A Long-Awaited Move
You Can Now Buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Other Cryptos With Apple Pay, Google Pay On Kraken
How Is Apple's China Risk-Reward Scenario Playing Out?
SiriusXM, Marvel Entertainment Launch Marvel Channel On Apple Podcasts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CDTXAegis CapitalMaintains8.0
AAPLTigress FinancialMaintains198.0
MBIIRoth CapitalInitiates Coverage On2.0
HCMGoldman SachsDowngrades46.0
DXCMoffettNathansonDowngrades40.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com