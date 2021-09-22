Tigress Financial Sees 36% Upside In Apple - Read Why
- Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth has raised the price target on Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) to $198 from $182, implying a 36.1% upside, and reiterated a Strong Buy.
- Feinseth saw a potential return of over 36% from current levels in the next 12 months.
- Strong product demand, new product introductions, and accelerating Services revenue will continue to drive "significant" revenue and economic profit growth, Feinseth noted.
- Feinseth believed Apple continued to innovate with ongoing new product introductions, "adding significant value to its products by giving consumers more power and functionality."
- Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 1.46% at $145.51 on the last check Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for AAPL
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2021
|Tigress Financial
|Maintains
|Strong Buy
|Sep 2021
|Piper Sandler
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Sep 2021
|Wolfe Research
|Upgrades
|Underperform
|Peer Perform
