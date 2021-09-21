 Skip to main content

China Markets Open Lower After 4-Day Break For Mid-Autumn Festival Amid Evergrande Crisis

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 11:22pm   Comments
The stock markets in mainland China opened lower on Wednesday following the long weekend holiday for the Mid-Autumn Festival.

What’s Moving: The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell more than 1% in early trade but has pared losses and is down 0.4% at the time of writing. The Index closed almost 0.2% higher on Friday.

Shenzhen Component traded 0.87% lower at press time.

Why Is It Moving: Worries about the potential impact of China Evergrande Group’s (OTC: EGRNF) liquidity crisis on China’s financial system continued to weigh on the markets.

The world’s most indebted property developer is expected by analysts to default on a series of interest payments due on its debt, beginning on Thursday.

See Also: How To Buy Nio (NIO) Stock

Reuters reported that Evergrande’s main unit Hengda Real Estate said it will make a bond coupon payment on Thursday. The news helped soothe investors’ concerns about the company, which has more than $300 billion in liabilities.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTC: IDCBY) is trading lower by almost 1.3% while China Construction Bank Corp. (OTC: CICHY) is declining 2.1% and China Petroleum and Chemical Corp. (NYSE: SNP) is down almost 0.5%. Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd. (OTC: PNGAY) is down about 2.4%.

Shares of U.S.-listed Chinese companies that are also listed in Hong Kong closed mixed in U.S. trading on Tuesday after the major averages in the U.S. ended on opposite sides of the unchanged line. Investors turned cautious as they looked ahead to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy announcement due on Wednesday.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA)  shares closed 0.9% lower, while electric vehicle maker Nio Inc.’s (NYSE: NIO) shares ended lower by almost 0.8%.

Read Next: Cramer 'Begs' Investors Of Cryptos Like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin To Book Profits Before Evergrande Crisis Takes Bigger Toll

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

