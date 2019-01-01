QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Headquartered in Shenzhen and founded in 1988, Ping An Insurance is an integrated financial service provider, with a focus on life insurance and property and casualty insurance. Ping An is China's second- largest life and P&C insurer. The company strives for an integrated financial services platform comprising life insurance, P&C insurance, banking, other financial services and technology. These business segments contributed 69%, 15%, 11%, 6%, and 2% of the company's net profit, respectively, in 2019.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ping An Insurance (Group) (PNGAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) (OTCPK: PNGAY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ping An Insurance (Group)'s (PNGAY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ping An Insurance (Group).

Q

What is the target price for Ping An Insurance (Group) (PNGAY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ping An Insurance (Group)

Q

Current Stock Price for Ping An Insurance (Group) (PNGAY)?

A

The stock price for Ping An Insurance (Group) (OTCPK: PNGAY) is $15.8 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ping An Insurance (Group) (PNGAY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 22, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 5, 2018.

Q

When is Ping An Insurance (Group) (OTCPK:PNGAY) reporting earnings?

A

Ping An Insurance (Group)’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Ping An Insurance (Group) (PNGAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ping An Insurance (Group).

Q

What sector and industry does Ping An Insurance (Group) (PNGAY) operate in?

A

Ping An Insurance (Group) is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.