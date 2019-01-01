Headquartered in Shenzhen and founded in 1988, Ping An Insurance is an integrated financial service provider, with a focus on life insurance and property and casualty insurance. Ping An is China's second- largest life and P&C insurer. The company strives for an integrated financial services platform comprising life insurance, P&C insurance, banking, other financial services and technology. These business segments contributed 69%, 15%, 11%, 6%, and 2% of the company's net profit, respectively, in 2019.