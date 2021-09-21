 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Key Takeaways From AT&T CEO's Image Rebrand Plans
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 4:21pm   Comments
Share:
Key Takeaways From AT&T CEO's Image Rebrand Plans
  • AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) CEO John Stankey expressed unhappiness with his brand and sought an image makeover during the virtual Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference.
  • Stankey aims to refresh the brand beyond advertising as AT&T focuses on building out its 5G broadband service.
  • AT&T's unsavory reputation as a landline telephone provider and reliable dividend payer persists despite its transition into a wireless carrier and owner of media assets. 
  • AT&T spent over $160 billion to acquire WarnerMedia and DirecTV, which failed to generate steam.
  • Stankey is merging WarnerMedia with Discovery. He also split DirecTV into a standalone company. 
  • He attempts to focus on AT&T's wireless business, which lagged behind Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) and  T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) by subscribers after the 2020 T-Mobile and Sprint merger, CNBC reports.
  • AT&T's branding failure included the launch of HBO Max despite HBO Go and HBO Now streaming services adding to customer confusion.
  • AT&T also renamed DirecTV Now streaming service to AT&T TV Now in 2019, distinct from AT&T TV, before terminating AT&T TV Now and renaming the entire suite of services DirecTV.
  • AT&T and DirecTV executives were reportedly critical of AT&T's management of DirecTV, which for years outpaced rival DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) by customers.
  • Related Content: Loop Capital Is Bullish On T-Mobile Over AT&T, Verizon - Read Why
  • Price Action: T shares traded lower by 0.92% at $26.96 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (T)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 21, 2021
Loop Capital Is Bullish On T-Mobile Over AT&T, Verizon - Read Why
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge; Fed Meeting In Focus
Lessons From The US Summer Box Office: What Worked And What Didn't
Tracking AT&T's Smart Money Trades
7 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com