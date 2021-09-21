If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Tesla, Nio, Xpeng Or Li Auto?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment about what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week we posed the following question to more than 1,000 Benzinga visitors on electric vehicle investing:

If you had $1,000 right now, would you put it on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), Xpeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV) or Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI)?

The results:

Tesla: 39.6%

39.6% Nio: 25.1%

25.1% XPeng: 14.1%

14.1% Li Auto: 20.2%

American electric vehicle and clean energy giant Tesla received 39.6% of support in this week’s study.

Tesla shares were trading lower Monday, among several automakers, following reports suggesting the NHTSA had opened a safety probe for potentially dangerous Takata airbag inflators in 30 million vehicles produced by nearly two dozen automakers.

Tesla is trading around $736, 18.2% off the EV maker’s 52-week high of $900.40.

Meanwhile, 26.8% of investors told us they would invest in Nio.

Shares of several Chinese companies, including Nio, XPeng and Li Auto were trading sharply lower Monday as investors weighed the possible default of major China-based real estate company Evergrande Group.

Chinese companies were already trading lower amid continued regulatory concerns following proposed oversight of the gaming sector in Macau. Regulatory actions in the education and tech space have also pressured Chinese stocks throughout 2021.

Nio is trading around $35, or 47% off the stock’s 52-week high of $66.99.

XPeng and Li Auto rounded out this week’s study with 14.1% and 20.2% of support, respectively.

XPeng is trading around $36.50, representing a 50.9% fall from the Guangzhou-based EV maker’s 52-week high of $74.49. Li Auto trades around $27, off the company’s 52-week high of $47.70.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in September 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.