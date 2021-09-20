Freshworks Seeks $9.6B Valuation In Upsized US IPO
- Customer relationship management (CRM) solution provider Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ: FRSH) now plans to sell 28.5 million shares for $32 - $34 per share in an upsized initial public offering.
- The Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM) rival could gross maximum offering proceeds of $969 million.
- The transaction could value Freshworks at 9.6 billion based on the expected 281.4 million Class A and Class B shares outstanding after this offering.
- Freshworks previously planned to sell the shares at $28 - $32 per share.
- Freshworks aims to list its stock on the NASDAQ under the symbol "FRSH."
