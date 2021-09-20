Toast Targets $18B Valuation In Upsized US IPO
- Restaurant Software firm Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST) now plans to sell 21.7 million shares for $34 - $36 per share in an upsized initial public offering.
- The maximum offering proceeds could reach $782.6 million.
- The transaction could value Toast at 18 billion based on the expected 499.3 million Class A and Class B shares outstanding after this offering. Toast had previously planned to sell at $30 - $33 per share.
- Toast aims to list its stock on the NYSE under the symbol "TOST."
