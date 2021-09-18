Analysts Upgraded Bank Of America, MGM, DoorDash And Cisco This Week

Analyst ratings measure the expected performance of a stock during a given time period.

Traders and investors should know analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

In general, analysts arrive at stock ratings after they research companies’ public financial statements, communicate with executives and customers and interact with companies in other ways.

Amid another busy week of trading, here’s the latest analyst ratings and updates for Bank of America, MGM, DoorDash and Cisco.

Odeon Capital analyst Dick Bove upgraded Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) from Hold to Buy and announced a $46.50 price target.

Shares of Bank of America traded flat this week. The financial services company opened Monday’s session at $40.60 and closed Friday lower by 0.25% at $40.50.

Bernstein analyst Vitaly Umansky upgraded MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) from Market Perform to Outperform and announced a $58.9 price target.

Shares of MGM fell this week. The hospitality company opened Monday’s session at $43.40 and closed Friday lower by 4.30% at $41.54.

B of A Securities analyst Michael McGovern upgraded DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH) from Neutral to Buy and announced a $255 price target.

Shares of DoorDash soared higher this week. The online food ordering company opened Monday’s session at $208.62 and closed Friday higher by 4.30% at $222.91.

Credit Suisse analyst Sami Badri upgraded Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $56 to $74.

Shares of Cisco traded lower this week. The networking hardware company opened Monday’s session at $58.16 and closed Friday lower by 2.25% at $56.85.