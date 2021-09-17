BofA Bumps Price Targets For Nvidia, Microchip, KLA
- BofA analyst Vivek Arya has raised the price target on NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) to $275 from $260, implying a 23.6% upside, and reiterated a Buy.
- Arya raised the PT on Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MCHP) to $185 from $170, indicating a 13.4% upside, and affirmed a Buy.
- Arya raised the PT on KLA Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC) to $450 from $425, suggesting a 21% upside, and maintained a Buy.
- Arya remained "firmly in the stronger-for-longer camp" for semiconductors, given their "critical role in the rapidly digitizing global economy."
- Arya noted that the companies face "newfound pricing power and supply discipline" with a "very lean supply chain."
- Price Action: NVDA shares traded lower by 0.05% at $222.30 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for NVDA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2021
|B of A Securities
|Maintains
|Buy
|Aug 2021
|Deutsche Bank
|Maintains
|Hold
|Aug 2021
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for NVDA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech