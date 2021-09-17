 Skip to main content

BofA Bumps Price Targets For Nvidia, Microchip, KLA
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2021 8:07am   Comments
  • BofA analyst Vivek Arya has raised the price target on NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) to $275 from $260, implying a 23.6% upside, and reiterated a Buy. 
  • Arya raised the PT on Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MCHP) to $185 from $170, indicating a 13.4% upside, and affirmed a Buy.
  • Arya raised the PT on KLA Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC) to $450 from $425, suggesting a 21% upside, and maintained a Buy.
  • Arya remained "firmly in the stronger-for-longer camp" for semiconductors, given their "critical role in the rapidly digitizing global economy." 
  • Arya noted that the companies face "newfound pricing power and supply discipline" with a "very lean supply chain."
  • Price Action: NVDA shares traded lower by 0.05% at $222.30 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for NVDA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2021B of A SecuritiesMaintainsBuy
Aug 2021Deutsche BankMaintainsHold
Aug 2021Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for NVDA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
APPNBarclaysMaintains90.0
PLANBarclaysMaintains84.0
NEEMorgan StanleyMaintains79.0
MGEEMorgan StanleyMaintains73.0
FEMorgan StanleyMaintains47.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
