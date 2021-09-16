 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Restaurant Chain Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Peloton, Facebook, Disney And Zoom
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 16, 2021 12:19pm   Comments
Share:
This Restaurant Chain Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Peloton, Facebook, Disney And Zoom

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ: CAKE) provides a larger-than-life menu that’s delivered even bigger gains over the past year.

Since September 2020, Cheesecake Factory stock's one-year return has outperformed a number of the world’s most popular tech and entertainment companies: Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON), Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM).

The company currently owns and operates 302 restaurants throughout the U.S. and Canada under brands including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia and a collection within the Fox Restaurant Concepts subsidiary. The company also has a bakery division that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for sale in its restaurants and third-party bakery customers.

In 2021, Cheesecake Factory was named to the Fortune Magazine “100 Best Companies to Work For” list for the eighth consecutive year.

The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

Here's how the returns break down from September 2020 to the present:

  • Zoom is down from $408.17 a share to $279.12 for a return of -31.62%
  • Peloton is up from $82.59 a share to $105.56 for a return of 27.81%
  • Disney is up from $132.09 a share to $184.41 for a return of 39.61%
  • Facebook is up from $263.52 a share to $373.92 for a return of 41.89%
  • And finally, Cheesecake Factory is up from $31 a share to $44.37 for a return of 43.13%

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CAKE)

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Cheesecake Factory
62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
50 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
15 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: FacebookNews Education Restaurants Top Stories Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com