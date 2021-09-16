This Restaurant Chain Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Peloton, Facebook, Disney And Zoom

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ: CAKE) provides a larger-than-life menu that’s delivered even bigger gains over the past year.

Since September 2020, Cheesecake Factory stock's one-year return has outperformed a number of the world’s most popular tech and entertainment companies: Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON), Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM).

The company currently owns and operates 302 restaurants throughout the U.S. and Canada under brands including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia and a collection within the Fox Restaurant Concepts subsidiary. The company also has a bakery division that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for sale in its restaurants and third-party bakery customers.

In 2021, Cheesecake Factory was named to the Fortune Magazine “100 Best Companies to Work For” list for the eighth consecutive year.

The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

Here's how the returns break down from September 2020 to the present: