Genius Sports Shares Pop On Barstool Sportsbook Partnership
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 8:51am   Comments
Genius Sports Shares Pop On Barstool Sportsbook Partnership

Genius Sports Ltd (NYSE: GENI) has forged a long-term collaboration with gaming company Penn Interactive to provide official data and fan engagement solutions for the Barstool Sportsbook.

  • Penn Interactive, which is the wholly-owned interactive division of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN), currently operates online Barstool Sportsbooks across nine U.S. states.
  • Genius Sports will provide Barstool Sportsbook with its official data, including selecting official sports data from the U.S. and international sports leagues.
  • Barstool Sportsbook has also partnered with Genius Sports for its marketing and engagement strategy.

See Also: Genius Sports Tightens Guidance, Signs More NFL Data Partners: What Investors Should Know

"Our partnership with Penn Interactive will provide one of the fastest-growing and most innovative sports betting brands with unique content across the whole player experience," said Mark Locke, CEO at Genius Sports. "Barstool Sports is uniquely positioned in the U.S. market, appealing to a dynamic and passionate fan base."

GENI Price Action: Genius Sports shares are trading higher by 5.5% at $23.50 in the premarket session.

