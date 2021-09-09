Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims rising to 344,000 for the September 4 week from 340,000 in the previous week.
- The Census Bureau quarterly services survey report for the second quarter is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The EIA’s weekly report on petroleum inventories will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans is set to speak at 11:05 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly will speak at 11:05 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan is set to speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman will speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 30-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren will speak at 4:25 p.m. ET.
