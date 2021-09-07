 Skip to main content

Matterport Extends Geographical Presence On Amazon
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2021 12:54pm   Comments
  • Spatial data company Matterport, Inc (NASDAQ: MTTRannounced the expanded availability of its Matterport Pro2 3D Camera on six Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) marketplaces. 
  • The Pro2 is now available in the U.K., Spain, Italy, and France, apart from the U.S. and Canada.
  • Matterport will offer fast shipping and easy returns for Matterport Pro 2 camera, accessory bundles, and more via Amazon.
  • On September 2, Matterport shares jumped to a session high on CNBC mention as a final trade.
  • Price Action: MTTR shares traded lower by 10.19% at $16.13 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

