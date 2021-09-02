'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 2
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian said he bought $15.50-strike calls in SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI). He noticed some call activity in the name.
Jim Lebenthal took a trading position in Transocean LTD (NYSE: RIG) a couple of weeks ago. He said this is the best way to play crude oil.
Degas Wright wants to buy ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB).
Josh Brown wants to buy Matterport Inc (NASDAQ: MTTR).
Tiffany McGhee likes Farfetch Ltd (NYSE: FTCH).
