'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 2

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2021 5:35pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian said he bought $15.50-strike calls in SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI). He noticed some call activity in the name.

Jim Lebenthal took a trading position in Transocean LTD (NYSE: RIG) a couple of weeks ago. He said this is the best way to play crude oil.

Degas Wright wants to buy ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB).

Josh Brown wants to buy Matterport Inc (NASDAQ: MTTR).

Tiffany McGhee likes Farfetch Ltd (NYSE: FTCH).

