 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Labcorp Increases Minimum Hourly Wage To $15
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 03, 2021 7:18am   Comments
Share:
Labcorp Increases Minimum Hourly Wage To $15
  • Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) has increased the minimum hourly wage for U.S.-based employees to $15 from $10.95.
  • The Company joins several other firms in implementing measures to retain staff amid a nationwide labor shortage.
  • Lab Corp has more than 70,000 employees and said that the new minimum wage for non-union employees is effective this month.
  • Other U.S. companies such as Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA), CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS), and Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) also raised the minimum hourly wages for employees in recent weeks, reports Reuters.
  • Read Next: Stock Wars: CVS Health Vs. Walgreens Boots Alliance.
  • Price Action: LH stock closed 1.11% higher at $308.34 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LH + WBA)

Stock Wars: CVS Health Vs. Walgreens Boots Alliance
Walgreens And IBM Lead The Dow Jones
A Look Into Laboratory Corp's Price Over Earnings
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly Reorganizes Business Units In Neuroscience Focus, Helius Medical Spikes On Breakthrough Designation, Ra Medical Sells Dermatology Business
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs DiagnosticsNews Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com