Labcorp Increases Minimum Hourly Wage To $15
- Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) has increased the minimum hourly wage for U.S.-based employees to $15 from $10.95.
- The Company joins several other firms in implementing measures to retain staff amid a nationwide labor shortage.
- Lab Corp has more than 70,000 employees and said that the new minimum wage for non-union employees is effective this month.
- Other U.S. companies such as Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA), CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS), and Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) also raised the minimum hourly wages for employees in recent weeks, reports Reuters.
- Price Action: LH stock closed 1.11% higher at $308.34 on Thursday.
