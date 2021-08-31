 Skip to main content

Microsoft's October 5 Windows 11 Launch - Everything You Wanted To Know
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2021 4:00pm   Comments
Microsoft's October 5 Windows 11 Launch - Everything You Wanted To Know
  • Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) will start offering free upgrades to Windows 11 to eligible PCs on October 5, the company wrote in the blog.
  • Windows delivered $6.6 billion in revenue in Q4, representing 14% of the software and hardware total sales. Windows 11 could further secure the franchise’s future, benefiting Azure and Office.
  • Microsoft will use on-device data and other factors to determine the device upgrade priority, CNBC reports.
  • Windows 11 comes with rounded corners and app icons on the taskbar center as Microsoft pits it against Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Chrome OS.
  • Microsoft also redesigned the Start menu, the app store, and the Settings app, making it easier to arrange multiple app windows on the screen. 
  • The Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) app store will help it to access Android apps. Microsoft continues to offer a focus on desktop gaming, with features like e DirectX12 Ultimate, DirectStorage, and Auto HDR, TechCrunch reports.
  • Microsoft will continue supporting Windows 10 through October 14, 2025.
  • Price Action: MSFT shares traded lower by 0.53% at $301.89 on the last check Tuesday.

