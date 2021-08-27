Microsoft Eases Restrictions On Windows 11: CNBC
- Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) agreed to make its impending Windows 11 compatible with a wider variety of PC chips, CNBC reports.
- The move will affect the profitable Window business by reducing the need to buy new computers to access the new capabilities.
- Microsoft faced flak for failing to disclose the chip compatibility. Microsoft informed that Windows 11 would not support Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) Zen 1 chips.
- However, Windows 11 will support Intel Corp's (NASDAQ: INTC) seventh-generation Core X and Xeon W chips.
- Windows 11 was also compatible with specific computers containing Intel's seventh-generation 7820HQ processor, including Microsoft's Surface Studio 2 all-in-one PC.
- Microsoft also announced an updated PC Health Check app to specify computer parts that don't meet the latest requirements.
- The company also defended the minimum requirements for security and compatibility reasons.
- Price Action: MSFT shares traded higher by 0.11% at $299.28 on the last check Friday.
