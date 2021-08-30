 Skip to main content

A Look At Losers And Gainers From The Pandemic-Led MLCC Crisis: WSJ
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2021 4:04pm   Comments
  • Asia's pandemic resurgence threatens the manufacture of ceramic bits in Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhones and Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY) Playstations, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • Japan's Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd (OTC: MRAAF) (OTC: MRAAY), a key manufacturer of multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), had to shut down a vital factory due to the resurgence. It was utilizing the other plants to make up for the production loss.
  •  Malaysia's Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd (OTC: TYOYY) had to reduce production capacity to 80% - 85% of total following a government mandate.
  • MLCCs offer storage capacity for electrical energy leading to higher performance in tight spaces like the inside of a phone. Southeast Asia, Japan, South Korea, China, and Taiwan, which mainly account for the manufacture of MLCCs, have been severely impacted by the pandemic's latest variant.
  • Earlier smartphones needed a few hundred components, while a smartphone with high-speed 5G data service contains more than 1,000. The same is the case for EVs.
  •  Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co and Murata's MLCC factories in the Philippines also remain vulnerable due to the country's rising cases.
  • Interestingly, Taiwan's Yageo Corp's (OTC: YAGOY) plants in China and Taiwan are ready to ramp up the volume and handle rush orders.
  • Price Action: SONY shares closed lower by 0.76% at $102.47 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: Briefs Wall Street JournalNews Tech Media

