A Look At Losers And Gainers From The Pandemic-Led MLCC Crisis: WSJ
- Asia's pandemic resurgence threatens the manufacture of ceramic bits in Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhones and Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY) Playstations, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- Japan's Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd (OTC: MRAAF) (OTC: MRAAY), a key manufacturer of multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), had to shut down a vital factory due to the resurgence. It was utilizing the other plants to make up for the production loss.
- Malaysia's Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd (OTC: TYOYY) had to reduce production capacity to 80% - 85% of total following a government mandate.
- MLCCs offer storage capacity for electrical energy leading to higher performance in tight spaces like the inside of a phone. Southeast Asia, Japan, South Korea, China, and Taiwan, which mainly account for the manufacture of MLCCs, have been severely impacted by the pandemic's latest variant.
- Earlier smartphones needed a few hundred components, while a smartphone with high-speed 5G data service contains more than 1,000. The same is the case for EVs.
- Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co and Murata's MLCC factories in the Philippines also remain vulnerable due to the country's rising cases.
- Interestingly, Taiwan's Yageo Corp's (OTC: YAGOY) plants in China and Taiwan are ready to ramp up the volume and handle rush orders.
- Price Action: SONY shares closed lower by 0.76% at $102.47 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Wall Street JournalNews Tech Media