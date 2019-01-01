QQQ
Range
64.53 - 64.9
Vol / Avg.
4.6K/12.9K
Div / Yield
1.2/1.78%
52 Wk
66.62 - 95.5
Mkt Cap
41.5B
Payout Ratio
24.67
Open
64.81
P/E
15.88
EPS
129.17
Shares
639.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Aug 30, 2021, 4:04PM
Murata Manufacturing produces passive components for electronic devices. Passive components are necessary for all electronic circuits, used to enable wireless communication, store electricity and handle electric flow, remove electromagnetic noise from circuits, and so on. Thus, passive components are imperative for electronic circuits. For instance, one high-end smartphone contains more than 1,000 passive components. Murata Manufacturing is the global top passive components supplier.

Murata Manufacturing Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Murata Manufacturing (MRAAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Murata Manufacturing (OTCPK: MRAAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Murata Manufacturing's (MRAAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Murata Manufacturing.

Q

What is the target price for Murata Manufacturing (MRAAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Murata Manufacturing

Q

Current Stock Price for Murata Manufacturing (MRAAF)?

A

The stock price for Murata Manufacturing (OTCPK: MRAAF) is $64.899 last updated Today at 4:58:10 PM.

Q

Does Murata Manufacturing (MRAAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Murata Manufacturing.

Q

When is Murata Manufacturing (OTCPK:MRAAF) reporting earnings?

A

Murata Manufacturing does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Murata Manufacturing (MRAAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Murata Manufacturing.

Q

What sector and industry does Murata Manufacturing (MRAAF) operate in?

A

Murata Manufacturing is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.