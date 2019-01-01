QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
7.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
69.4
Shares
107.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Aug 30, 2021, 4:04PM
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Yageo Corp produces passive components for electronic devices. Passive components are necessary for all electronic circuits, and they are used to stabilize and control the electric flow and remove electromagnetic noise from the circuit. Yageo's main products are MLCC, chip resistors, and tantalum capacitors, which are ranked third, first, and first in global production volume, respectively.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Yageo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yageo (YAGOY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yageo (OTCPK: YAGOY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Yageo's (YAGOY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Yageo.

Q

What is the target price for Yageo (YAGOY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Yageo

Q

Current Stock Price for Yageo (YAGOY)?

A

The stock price for Yageo (OTCPK: YAGOY) is $65.5 last updated Tue May 12 2020 15:30:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Yageo (YAGOY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yageo.

Q

When is Yageo (OTCPK:YAGOY) reporting earnings?

A

Yageo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Yageo (YAGOY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yageo.

Q

What sector and industry does Yageo (YAGOY) operate in?

A

Yageo is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.