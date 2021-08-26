 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Zoom Video Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 26, 2021 9:49am   Comments
Share:
Why Zoom Video Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) is trading higher Thursday after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock and raised its price target. 

Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall upgraded Zoom Video from an Equal-Weight rating to an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $360 to $400.

Zoom Video's valuation is too negative given the catalysts ahead for the stock in the second half of 2021, Marshall said in a note. 

The Morgan Stanley analyst believes enterprise momentum and dissipating margin headwinds create a positive setup for the stock ahead of earnings. 

Zoom Video is set to announce its second-quarter fiscal 2022 financial results after the market closes on Aug. 30.

Zoom Video provides a communications platform that connects people through video, voice, chat and content sharing.

ZM Price Action: Zoom VIdeo has traded as high as $588.84 and as low as $273.20 over a 52-week period.

At last check Thursday, the stock was up 5.16% at $354.95.

Photo by Biljana Jovanovic from Pixabay.

Latest Ratings for ZM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2021Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Jul 2021KeybancUpgradesSector WeightOverweight
Jul 2021BenchmarkInitiates Coverage OnHold

View More Analyst Ratings for ZM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ZM)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Price Over Earnings Overview: Zoom Video Communications
Workers Are Increasingly Under Surveillance: The Corporations That Are Watching
What Is Facebook's Latest Update To Legacy App?
Why Facebook, Twitter, Zoom Are At Risk Of Losing Users?
Phunware Steams Up Hybrid Work Initiatives After Facebook, Salesforce
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ASNDMorgan StanleyMaintains204.0
SPLKRBC CapitalMaintains210.0
TOLRBC CapitalMaintains76.0
WSMRBC CapitalMaintains199.0
WSMWells FargoMaintains195.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com