Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

On Wednesday morning, 17 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Things to Consider:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday, the following stocks hit new 52-week lows:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) shares hit a yearly low of $41.18. The stock was down 1.78% on the session.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news.