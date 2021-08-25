Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Beyond Meat, Intuit Or Target?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Argus Research analyst Jim Kelleher downgraded Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) from Buy to Hold.

Beyond Meat is trading lower by 1.6% at $122.35.

Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) with an Overweight and raised the price target from $498 to $621.

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin maintained Intuit with an Overweight and raised the price target from $510 to $625.

Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss maintained Intuit with an Overweight and raised the price target from $511 to $615.

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained Intuit with an Overweight and raised the price target from $645 to $670.

Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger maintained Intuit with an Outperform and raised the price target from $474 to $584.

Mizuho analyst Siti Panigrahi maintained Intuit with a Buy and raised the price target from $550 to $640.

Intuit is trading higher by 3.7% at $574.50.

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) with an Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $250 to $260.

Target is trading higher by 0.1% at $250.77.