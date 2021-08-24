 Skip to main content

What Is Facebook's Latest Update To Legacy App?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2021 8:44am   Comments
What Is Facebook's Latest Update To Legacy App?
  • Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) plans to introduce voice and video calls within its main app, Reuters reports. The feature will enable users to place calls without opening its standalone Messenger app.
  • Facebook had spun out Messenger from its legacy app years ago.
  • Facebook has been trying to bundle messaging across its suite of apps to help Instagram and Messenger users find, message, and hold video calls without downloading both apps. It plans to bundle in WhatsApp too.
  • Facebook just launched end-to-end encryption for voice and video calls on Messenger joining Facebook's WhatsApp and Messenger services. 
  • Facebook's latest move on remote working poses serious competition for Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT).
  • On a related note, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission recently refiled its antitrust case against Facebook to unwind the acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp on anticompetitive grounds.
  • Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 0.17% at $362.75 premarket on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

