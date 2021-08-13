 Skip to main content

Facebook Ramps Up Privacy Quotient In Latest Move: Find How?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2021 3:15pm   Comments
  • Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FBupped its privacy levels by launching end-to-end encryption for voice and video calls on Messenger.
  • It joins Facebook's WhatsApp and Messenger services, which already had end-to-end encryption on users' text messages.
  • Facebook gradually added audio and video features to its portfolio of messaging services to tap their popularity, Reuters reports.
  • Facebook extended End-to-end encryption (E2EE) protection to both voice and video calls on Messenger, which means that no one, including Facebook, can see or listen to the messages, TechCrunch reports.
  • Facebook will initiate limited tests with adults in selected countries to opt-in to end-to-end encrypted messages and calls for one-on-one conversations on Instagram.
  • It will also test the security feature in Messenger's group chats.
  • Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 0.06% at $362.88 on the last check Friday.
  • Photo by Anthony Quintano via Wikimedia

