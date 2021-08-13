Facebook Ramps Up Privacy Quotient In Latest Move: Find How?
- Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) upped its privacy levels by launching end-to-end encryption for voice and video calls on Messenger.
- It joins Facebook's WhatsApp and Messenger services, which already had end-to-end encryption on users' text messages.
- Facebook gradually added audio and video features to its portfolio of messaging services to tap their popularity, Reuters reports.
- Facebook extended End-to-end encryption (E2EE) protection to both voice and video calls on Messenger, which means that no one, including Facebook, can see or listen to the messages, TechCrunch reports.
- Facebook will initiate limited tests with adults in selected countries to opt-in to end-to-end encrypted messages and calls for one-on-one conversations on Instagram.
- It will also test the security feature in Messenger's group chats.
- Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 0.06% at $362.88 on the last check Friday.
- Photo by Anthony Quintano via Wikimedia
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Best of Benzinga