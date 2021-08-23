Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Foot Locker, Salesforce Or ConocoPhillips?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Telsey Advisory Group maintained Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) with a Market Perform and raised the price target from $64 to $67.

Foot Locker is trading higher by 2.1% at $59.58.

Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger maintained Foot Locker with an Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $63 to $68.

Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott maintained ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $85 to $82.

ConocoPhillips is trading higher by 3.1% at $54.42.

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) with an Overweight and raised the price target from $285 to $291.

Salesforce is trading higher by 1.9% at $260.87.