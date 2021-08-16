 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Uber Eats Drops Jay Cutler From Ad Campaign Over Social Media COVID-19 Posts
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 16, 2021 12:58pm   Comments
Share:
Uber Eats Drops Jay Cutler From Ad Campaign Over Social Media COVID-19 Posts

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) has dropped former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler from an advertising campaign for Uber Eats following the athlete’s social media postings on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and the use of face masks in schools.

What Happened: Cutler briefly left Instagram in late July after sharing a video that questioned COVID-19 data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The platform flagged the video as containing potentially misleading information; Cutler has since deleted the video and returned to Instagram posting.

Butler reactivated his Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) last week and retweeted three posts showing opposition by some parents attending a school board meeting in Tennessee’s Williamson County, where Cutler resides. In one retweet, Cutler joked about the threat of online cancel culture by quipping, “Really hope I’m not put in the corner by Twitter in my first 24 hrs.”

While Twitter didn’t cancel Cutler, Uber did. Cutler also relayed via Twitter: “Lost a commercial with Uber eats partnering with the NFL. Was going to film in LA, ‘views aren't aligned.’ Guess they don't like future School board members. Frees up my weekend.”

See Also: Stock Market Live: Hot Stocks To Watch This Week

What Else Happened: Cutler made headlines in 2014 when he joined his then-wife Kristin Cavallari in stating they would not vaccinate their children because they believed vaccines can cause autism. He has not made any public statements questioning the value of the vaccines used to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nonetheless, Uber issued a statement to the New York Post acknowledging it dropped Cutler because espoused anti-vaccination views.

“We are proud of all the work Uber has done over the last year to help get as many people vaccinated as possible,” the company said. “As such, we prefer to partner with those who support that work.”

Cutler later shrugged off Uber Eats’ decision to part company, deadpanning via Twitter: “Tend to cook at home anyway.”

Photo: John Martinez Pavliga, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UBER)

DiDi Initiates Pay Transparency For Drivers Post Clampdown: Reuters
'Fast Money' Picks For August 16
Cart.com's $98M Raise To Build Out End-To-End e-Commerce Service
Uber Is On Track To Profitability- Lyft Already Reached The Destination
Deal Of The Day: Why DoorDash Buying Instacart Would Create A Powerhouse
Amazon Fleet Management Provider EO Going Public Via SPAC: What Investors Should Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: advertising Covid-19 Jay Cutler social media trendy. storyNews Sports General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com