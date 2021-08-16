Jay-Z In The Running For A New York Sports Betting License

Jay-Z has a new "Empire State of Mind" with his bid for a sports betting license in New York.

What Happened: The New York Gaming Commission is reviewing vendor applications to handle its nascent online sports betting operations. TMZ reported Jay-Z is in pursuit of a license in partnership with Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin. The duo has formed Fanatics Sportsbook, which in turn has teamed with the online sports gambling software company Kambi Group.

Kambi, in turn, is one of six groups seeking a pair of licenses to be issued by the state for the launch of sportsbooks. Each platform can launch four sportsbooks — Kambi has two license applications in place, one which combines Fanatics Sportsbook and Barstool Sportsbook and the other which has a coalition of Caesars Sportsbook, Resorts World, PointsBet, Rush Street and WynnBET.

See Also: 6 Groups Submit Bids For New York Sports Betting: What Investors Should Know With Cuomo's Resignation

TMZ, citing unnamed "sources with direct knowledge," report that Jay-Z is both the most prominent applicant in the mix as well as the sole Black applicant seeking a stake in this new revenue stream. The state is expected to name its two new providers by Dec. 6, with online sports betting possibly commencing in time for Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, 2022.

Jay-Z is no stranger to gaming licenses — his 40/40 Clubs previously operated in Las Vegas and Atlantic City, but were later closed down as he sought out other business endeavors.

What Else Happened: While focusing on this new enterprise, Jay-Z has also buried a hatchet with Kanye West, with whom he has been feuding for the past several years.

TMZ also reported Jay-Z makes a surprise appearance on "Donda," the new album that West recently previewed at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Jay-Z's appearance on "Donda" comes 10 years after the rappers collaborated on the hit album "Watch the Throne," although both have resisted fans' requests for a sequel album.

Photo: Jay-Z, photographed by whittlz / Flickr Creative Commons.