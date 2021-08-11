This AI Lending Platform Has A Better Year-To-Date Return Than Wells Fargo, Bank Of America, Citigroup And JPMorgan

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) provided some 170,000 loans in the first quarter for borrowers and eye-popping gains for investors in 2021.

Since January 2021, Upstart stock's return has outperformed the world’s largest multinational banks and financial services companies: Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC), Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC), Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM).

Upstart operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans, then connects to its network of AI-enabled bank partners.

Upstart was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Here's how the returns break down from January 2021 to present: