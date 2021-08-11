 Skip to main content

This AI Lending Platform Has A Better Year-To-Date Return Than Wells Fargo, Bank Of America, Citigroup And JPMorgan
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 11, 2021 9:16am   Comments
Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) provided some 170,000 loans in the first quarter for borrowers and eye-popping gains for investors in 2021.

Since January 2021, Upstart stock's return has outperformed the world’s largest multinational banks and financial services companies: Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC), Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC), Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM).

Upstart operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans, then connects to its network of AI-enabled bank partners. 

Upstart was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Here's how the returns break down from January 2021 to present: 

  • Citi is up from $60.14 a share to $72.95 for a return of 21.3%
  • JPMorgan Chase is up from $125.87 a share to $159.18 for a return of 26.46%
  • Bank of America is up from $30.03 a share to $41.43 for a return of 37.96%
  • Wells Fargo is up from $29.70 a share to $49.63 for a return of 67.1%
  • And finally, Upstart is up from $43.99 a share to $159.96 for a return of 263.63%

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

