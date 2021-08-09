Shaquille O'Neal To Become WynnBET's Brand Ambassador
- WynnBET, the online gaming division of Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ: WYNN), has announced that former professional basketball player Shaquille O'Neal will become the app's new brand ambassador.
- O'Neal will provide his expertise to WynnBET as a strategic consultant.
- WynnBET will feature O'Neal prominently in its advertising campaigns across TV, digital, and print as part of the long-term partnership.
- O'Neal will attend in-person fan-facing events, create original content with WynnBET and interact as a guest with media partners such as Blue Wire Podcasts, Cumulus Media, and Minute Media.
- O'Neal will also be launching 'ShaqPot,' a Free To Play (FTP) game housed inside the WynnBET app.
- To comply with NBA rules, O'Neal will be selling his ownership stake in the Sacramento Kings.
- Price action: WYNN shares are trading lower by 1.72% at $97.2 in premarket on the last check Monday.
