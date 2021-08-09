 Skip to main content

Shaquille O'Neal To Become WynnBET's Brand Ambassador
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 8:10am   Comments
  • WynnBET, the online gaming division of Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ: WYNN), has announced that former professional basketball player Shaquille O'Neal will become the app's new brand ambassador.
  • O'Neal will provide his expertise to WynnBET as a strategic consultant.
  • WynnBET will feature O'Neal prominently in its advertising campaigns across TV, digital, and print as part of the long-term partnership.
  • O'Neal will attend in-person fan-facing events, create original content with WynnBET and interact as a guest with media partners such as Blue Wire Podcasts, Cumulus Media, and Minute Media.
  • O'Neal will also be launching 'ShaqPot,' a Free To Play (FTP) game housed inside the WynnBET app.
  • To comply with NBA rules, O'Neal will be selling his ownership stake in the Sacramento Kings.
  • Price action: WYNN shares are trading lower by 1.72% at $97.2 in premarket on the last check Monday.

