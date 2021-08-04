Worksport Prices Upsized $18M Public Offering, Uplists To NASDAQ, Trading Starts Today
Worksport Ltd (NASDAQ: WKSP) will start trading on NASDAQ, commencing today.
- As part of the process for meeting initial listing requirements, the Company completed a 1-for-20 reverse stock split.
- It priced its underwritten public offering of 3.3 million units at $5.50 per unit.
- Each unit includes one common share and one warrant to purchase one share at an exercise price of $6.05.
- Underwrites have an option to purchase up to an additional 491k shares or an additional 491k warrants. The offering will close by August 6.
- Maxim Group LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.
- Worksport designs and distributes pickup truck covers called tonneau covers across the U.S. and Canada.
- Worksport has developed soft vinyl tonneau covers and hard aluminum tonneau covers. Covers are offered in three or four-panel options.
- Once installed, tonneau covers latch against the truck's bed and fold up against the back window of the truck cab.
- As of March 31, on an adjusted basis, including IPO proceeds, Worksport will have $23.1 million in cash and no long-term debt.
- Price Action: WKSP shares traded at $4.51 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Financing Offerings IPOs Movers Trading Ideas General