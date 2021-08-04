 Skip to main content

Worksport Prices Upsized $18M Public Offering, Uplists To NASDAQ, Trading Starts Today
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 9:37am   Comments
Worksport Ltd (NASDAQ: WKSP) will start trading on NASDAQ, commencing today.

  • As part of the process for meeting initial listing requirements, the Company completed a 1-for-20 reverse stock split.
  • It priced its underwritten public offering of 3.3 million units at $5.50 per unit
  • Each unit includes one common share and one warrant to purchase one share at an exercise price of $6.05
  • Underwrites have an option to purchase up to an additional 491k shares or an additional 491k warrants. The offering will close by August 6.
  • Maxim Group LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.
  • Worksport designs and distributes pickup truck covers called tonneau covers across the U.S. and Canada. 
  • Worksport has developed soft vinyl tonneau covers and hard aluminum tonneau covers. Covers are offered in three or four-panel options. 
  • Once installed, tonneau covers latch against the truck's bed and fold up against the back window of the truck cab.
  • As of March 31, on an adjusted basis, including IPO proceeds, Worksport will have $23.1 million in cash and no long-term debt.
  • Price Action: WKSP shares traded at $4.51 on the last check Wednesday.

