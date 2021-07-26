MoffettNathanson Upgrades DISH To Neutral; Increased Price Target Implies 4% Downside
- MoffettNathanson analyst Craig Moffett upgraded DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) to Neutral from Sell with a price target of $40, up from $15, implying a 4% downside.
- The upgrade follows the company's services agreement with AT&T Inc (NYSE: T).
- AT&T has offered Dish with enormous optionality, Moffett stated.
- The network service deal is a game-changer for Dish and a disastrous result for the wireless game-changer.
- The extended agreement gives Dish more time to build out its network and improves the likelihood of a strategic partnership and future financing.
- Moffett now views Dish's bankruptcy risk as much lower.
- Price action: DISH shares traded higher by 3.07% at $42.96 on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for DISH
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2021
|HSBC
|Upgrades
|Reduce
|Hold
|Jun 2021
|Redburn Partners
|Initiates Coverage On
|Neutral
|Jun 2021
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Neutral
View More Analyst Ratings for DISH
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
