MoffettNathanson Upgrades DISH To Neutral; Increased Price Target Implies 4% Downside
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 10:38am   Comments
  • MoffettNathanson analyst Craig Moffett upgraded DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) to Neutral from Sell with a price target of $40, up from $15, implying a 4% downside.
  • The upgrade follows the company's services agreement with AT&T Inc (NYSE: T). 
  • AT&T has offered Dish with enormous optionality, Moffett stated.
  • The network service deal is a game-changer for Dish and a disastrous result for the wireless game-changer. 
  • The extended agreement gives Dish more time to build out its network and improves the likelihood of a strategic partnership and future financing. 
  • Moffett now views Dish's bankruptcy risk as much lower.
  • Price action: DISH shares traded higher by 3.07% at $42.96 on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for DISH

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2021HSBCUpgradesReduceHold
Jun 2021Redburn PartnersInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
Jun 2021Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for DISH
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech

